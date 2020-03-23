Quick links

Aston Villa

'Both come to Villa': Some Aston Villa fans react to Twitter message from £75m player

Amir Mir
Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace competes for ball with Kiko Femenia of Watford FC during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Watford FC at Selhurst Park on March 7, 2020 in...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Christian Benteke has struggled since leaving Aston Villa in 2015.

Christian Benteke of Aston Villa during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and Aston Villa at the St Mary's Stadium on May 16, 2015 in Southampton, England.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has posted a Twitter message where he is paying his respects to Christian Benteke's playing career and Aston Villa fans have responded to his tweet.

Zaha was responding to a clip showing Benteke's goals during his time in the Premier League, including when he was at his red-hot best at Aston Villa.

The £75 rated Palace man [The Sun] stated on his personal Twitter account 'they better respect on your name, bro', as the clip was showing a number of great goals by Benteke, including his strike during Villa's 2015 FA Cup semi-final win against Liverpool. 

 

There are some sections of the Villa Park faithful who wouldn't mind seeing Benteke make a return to Villa, as they pointed out how great he was for them.

Since then, he has fallen off the cliff a long way and today he looks like the shadow of the player that was terrorising defences with absolute ease during his time in B6. 

Benteke left Villa the season before they were relegated into the Championship, and whilst they suffered their own problems, the Belgian was also enduring his own.

Christian Benteke of Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on August 31, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

A move to Liverpool was deserved, but he just didn't fit the style that Jurgen Klopp wanted to play and then moved to Crystal Palace, where he thrived in his first season but has since found life very tough.

Nonetheless, after Zaha sent out his Twitter message, the Villa Park faithful were reacting to it in a positive manner and sharing the great times and great goals he produced on the pitch. 

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to Zaha's tweet: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch