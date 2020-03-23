'Both come to Villa': Some Aston Villa fans react to Twitter message from £75m player

Christian Benteke has struggled since leaving Aston Villa in 2015.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has posted a Twitter message where he is paying his respects to Christian Benteke's playing career and Aston Villa fans have responded to his tweet.

Zaha was responding to a clip showing Benteke's goals during his time in the Premier League, including when he was at his red-hot best at Aston Villa.

The £75 rated Palace man [The Sun] stated on his personal Twitter account 'they better respect on your name, bro', as the clip was showing a number of great goals by Benteke, including his strike during Villa's 2015 FA Cup semi-final win against Liverpool.

There are some sections of the Villa Park faithful who wouldn't mind seeing Benteke make a return to Villa, as they pointed out how great he was for them.

Since then, he has fallen off the cliff a long way and today he looks like the shadow of the player that was terrorising defences with absolute ease during his time in B6.

Benteke left Villa the season before they were relegated into the Championship, and whilst they suffered their own problems, the Belgian was also enduring his own.

A move to Liverpool was deserved, but he just didn't fit the style that Jurgen Klopp wanted to play and then moved to Crystal Palace, where he thrived in his first season but has since found life very tough.

Nonetheless, after Zaha sent out his Twitter message, the Villa Park faithful were reacting to it in a positive manner and sharing the great times and great goals he produced on the pitch.

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to Zaha's tweet:

He was insane for us — Josh_Warrilow (@WarrilowJosh) March 22, 2020

He has alot of respect from the Villa faithful. He was massive for us. I have to admit I had forgot how many spectacular goals he scored for us. — Michael (@Michael76851525) March 22, 2020

Tell him to go back to villa — Lewis Price (@LewispAVFC) March 21, 2020

@chrisbenteke will always be loved by the Villa faithful, absolute hero for us — StanTheMan (@StanStaunton) March 22, 2020

Why don't you both come to Villa pic.twitter.com/pou7abLwDQ — nathan maurice (@LORENZSYSTEM) March 22, 2020

Big Ben will always be a Villa legend — Zlatan1985 (@Zlatans1985) March 22, 2020

He should never have left Villa — (@charIieallen) March 22, 2020

All done at villa tho. — Up The Villa (@UpTheVilla96) March 22, 2020