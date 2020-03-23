Belgravia: Who plays Charles Pope? ITV newcomer Jack Bardoe stars in first-ever role!

ITV has taken a chance on a rookie actor to play Charles Pope in Belgravia.

The cast of a TV show can often make or break a series.

It's interesting, therefore, to see how each new show casts its actors.

For many series, the same sort of recipe is applied. Big-name acting talent is brought in to provide some gravitas while some new faces are cast to do the heavy-lifting, as it were.

In the case of ITV's Belgravia, that's exactly the case.

Philip Glenister and Tamsin Grieg are the two leading lights but the series also features some lesser-known talent including the actor playing Charles Pope.

Belgravia on ITV

Belgravia, which is the latest creation by Downton Abbey writer Julian Fellowes, arrived on March 16th and is expected to run for a total of six episodes.

The series follows the Trenchards, a family of social climbers who quickly grow in the series to become affluent members of society, living in the well-renowned area of London, Belgravia.

However, a secret from their past threatens to undo their good work and causes no small amount of tension between Mr and Mrs Trenchard.

Who is Charles Pope in Belgravia?

Charles Pope is introduced in the second episode of Belgravia.

He is the grandson of Mr and Mrs Trenchard and the son of Sophia Trenchard and Lord Edmund Bellasis.

His presence unnerves James Trenchard as his long years of social climbing could be undone by a 25-year-old scandal if Charles Pope's true lineage is revealed.

Meet the mysterious Charles Pope in a place he never expected to be...#Belgravia Sundays at 9pm on @ITV and @ITVHub pic.twitter.com/5jHPZJxwTz — ITV (@ITV) March 22, 2020

Who plays Charles Pope in the series?

In Belgravia, Charles Pope is played by Jack Bardoe.

The appearance in Belgravia is Jack Bardoe's first professional acting role after graduating from the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA).

Bardoe graduated in 2019 and joins alumni such as Sean Bean, Anthony Hopkins and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as well as a whole host of other big-name actors.

Speaking to Bradford Zone ahead of the new series, Jack Bardoe said: "I was in my third year of drama school and started auditioning for jobs. This is one of the first things I was offered. I’m so lucky. I loved Downton Abbey and all of Julian’s other shows. This has all the right ingredients for great drama."

Belgravia, which features Jack Bardoe as Charles Pope continues on Sunday evenings at 9pm on ITV until the final episode airs on April 19th.