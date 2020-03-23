Belgravia: Who is Naomi Frederick? Actress behind the Duchess of Bedford in ITV period drama

Belgravia made its debut on ITV earlier this week.

The six-part series, created by Julian Fellowes of Downton Abbey fame, is set among the upper classes of 19th Century London.

It stars Tamsin Greig (Green Wing, Shaun of the Dead, Black Books), Harriet Walter (Sense and Sensibility,The Young Victoria and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens), Alice Eve and Philip Glenister (Kingdom of Heaven, Ashes to Ashes and Life on Mars).

Belgravia also features some lesser-known actors and actresses and some fans are keen to know more about one of them in particular.

IT'S HIM: Holby City fans will recognise this Kate and Koji star

Who plays the Duchess of Bedford in Belgravia?

The Duchess of Bedford is played by Naomi Frederick, an English actress known for her part in 'As You Like It' at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, The Aftermath and The Trial of Tony Blair.

You may have also seen her perform minor roles in The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, Foyle's War, Holby City, Doctors, Casualty, Eastenders and My Family - the latter of which she appeared in as three separate characters over the course of nine years.

WOW, REALLY?: This Black Lightning actor has many talents

What IMDB says about Naomi Frederick

Born in 1976 in London, five-foot-nine-inch Frederick has acted professionally for the best part of 20 years.

According to IMDB, she attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and read English Literature at St. Hilda's College, Oxford before beginning her acting training, which coincided with roles in may student productions at Oxford.

Her achievements include being crowned Most Promising Newcomer Award at the 2003 Manchester Evening News Theatre Awards and claiming second prize at the Ian Charleson Awards two years later for her performance in Measure For Measure.

How to watch the ITV series

If you're in the UK and own a television, then you can catch Belgravia live on ITV on each of the next five Sundays, commencing at 9pm.

Missed the premiere? Well fear not, as anyone with an internet connection can seek it out on catch-up via the ITV Hub.

You will, however, be required to register to access any of the shows being broadcast on the site.