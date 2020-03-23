Barcelona star tweets his passionate verdict on Celtic stadium

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has praised the atmosphere at Celtic.

Fans are struggling with the lack of football right now, with the coronavirus-induced break leaving supporters at a loose end.

Footballers aren't exactly faring much better, with players having to find things to pass the time until games can return – whenever that may be.

Some have been playing FIFA against each other, such as Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon and West Ham's Michail Antonio, whilst others have been running question and answer sessions on Twitter.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen was one of them, as the German star fielded questions from fans on Sunday.

One fan asked Ter Stegen for his thoughts on Celtic Park, as many players have praised the atmosphere at Celtic's famous stadium over the years.

Ter Stegen replied by claiming Parkhead is one of the best stadiums in the world, and admitted that he would 'love' to play there again one day.

One of the best football stadiums in the world! I would love to experience it again! @CelticFC https://t.co/LSR6zVCiRx — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) March 22, 2020

The goalkeeper played there in 2016, helping Barcelona claim a 2-0 win as Lionel Messi bagged two goals in a comfortable Champions League win over Celtic.

Fans would no doubt love to see Ter Stegen head to Celtic in the latter stages of his career, but a visit in another European game seems the most likely way he'll be back at Parkhead.