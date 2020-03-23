Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Barcelona star tweets his passionate verdict on Celtic stadium

Olly Dawes
Ter Stegen of FC Barcelona stopping a penalty during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between FC Barcelona and Celtic FC at Camp Nou on September 13, 2016 in Barcelona. Spain. (...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has praised the atmosphere at Celtic.

Marc Andre Ter Stegen of FC Barcelona catch the ball during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on March 07, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Fans are struggling with the lack of football right now, with the coronavirus-induced break leaving supporters at a loose end.

Footballers aren't exactly faring much better, with players having to find things to pass the time until games can return – whenever that may be.

Subscribe

Some have been playing FIFA against each other, such as Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon and West Ham's Michail Antonio, whilst others have been running question and answer sessions on Twitter.

 

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen was one of them, as the German star fielded questions from fans on Sunday.

One fan asked Ter Stegen for his thoughts on Celtic Park, as many players have praised the atmosphere at Celtic's famous stadium over the years.

Ter Stegen replied by claiming Parkhead is one of the best stadiums in the world, and admitted that he would 'love' to play there again one day.

Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The goalkeeper played there in 2016, helping Barcelona claim a 2-0 win as Lionel Messi bagged two goals in a comfortable Champions League win over Celtic.

Fans would no doubt love to see Ter Stegen head to Celtic in the latter stages of his career, but a visit in another European game seems the most likely way he'll be back at Parkhead.

Ter Stegen of FC Barcelona stopping a penalty during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between FC Barcelona and Celtic FC at Camp Nou on September 13, 2016 in Barcelona. Spain. (...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch