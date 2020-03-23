Quick links

Arsenal reportedly want £9m star who Brendan Rodgers called 'top class'

Shane Callaghan
Odsonne Edouard of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.
Shane Callaghan
Arsenal are being linked with a move for the Celtic marksman.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic scores his sides first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on...

Arsenal might have a headache with regards to strikers this summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to only having a year left on his contract, while Alexandre Lacazette hasn't been overly impressive for the Gunners since Mikel Arteta took the reins.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Arsenal lost at least one of their main goalscorers over the coming months, but it looks like the club are looking at replacement(s).

According to The Mirror, the North Londoners like the look of Celtic hitman Odsonne Edouard, who has 28 goals across all competitions this season.

 

It's only a matter of time before the 22-year-old leaves Glasgow and, if comments from former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers are genuine, other clubs could and should be interested too.

Back in 2018, Rodgers, who spent £9 million on bringing him to Celtic, told The Scottish Sun: "He’s a top-class player. If you look at his stats when he plays as striker, he’s a goalscorer. He’s a top talent."

Rodgers has much more clout in management now than he did at the time, even though he had won two domestic trebles in Glasgow.

The Northern Irishman is now manager of a Leicester City team that sit third in the Premier League and will more than likely have Champions League football to look forward to next season.

And if a figure like that says that Edouard is 'top class' then he needs to be believed.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

