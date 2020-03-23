Arsenal and Tottenham are on a collision course when Premier League returns

Quick links

Arsenal and Tottenham's seasons may end up being defined once again by who finishes higher.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both had difficult seasons, sacking their managers at the end of 2019 due to poor performance.

As a result both teams are still finding their way and before the break, were both on course to miss out on Champions League football.

It is still possible for both teams to turn this around when the season eventually resumes, as remains the football authorities' clear preference.

 

But it is most likely that the two North London clubs' seasons will be defined by who finishes higher in the Premier League table.

For both Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta it is essential to at minimum finish above the other.

The two teams are also still scheduled to face each other in the derby, and a win either way will go along way to determining league position.

At present Arsenal are one place and one point behind Tottenham, but have a game in hand.

They occupy 8th and 9th, which is a lot lower down than both teams are used to and where they aspire to be.

This low ranking puts both teams on a collision course when the league resumes. Finishing higher than the other is essential.

