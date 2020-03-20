Are Wetherspoons pubs still open? UK pub-goers urged to stay home

With people told to self-isolate, are Wetherspoons pubs still open?

The UK is facing uncertain times during the current medical crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a statement last Friday, saying that he would be closing cafes, pubs and restaurants as well as other public spaces, 'as soon as they reasonably can.'

While Mr Johnson stopped short of enforcing full lockdown across the country, he did take action on those places where people may still meet, as well as urging them to stay at home to prevent further spread.

There had previously been questions over what they can and can't do in their social lives with regards going out to eat and drink, specifically.

Pubs are a key part of the British economy and that's perhaps why it took so long for the Prime Minister to take decisive action but it's what was needed in these testing times.

Some people may wonder about the fate of one of the biggest pub chains in the UK. People may ask are Wetherspoons pubs still open?

SEE ALSO: Costa Coffee lovers worried about their caffeine fix





Are Wetherspoons pubs still open?

No.

Mr Johnson's clear statement on Friday meant it was impossible for Wetherspoons to remain open.

Until Friday, March 20th 2020, the chain stayed open, taking various safety measures such as insisting on the use of cards and not cash to help prevent further spread in their venues.

The Daily Mail outlined the measures every single branch of the pub chain took to keep themselves open for business, but their doors are now closed until further notice.

Wetherspoons remained open until the government said otherwise, with Mr Johnson's announcement late last week meaning that they then had no choice but to shut.

SEE ALSO: Sky Sports customers can pause their subscriptions

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party meets with JD Wetherspoon chairman, Tim Martin as he visits Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar on July 10, 2019 in London

What does Wetherspoons' website say?

Wetherspoons have a statement on their website about their response to the current medical outbreak.

It is short and sweet and comes as a direct response to Mr Johnson's statement on Friday, confirming the closure of all of their venues until further notice.

It read: 'Dear customer, following instruction from the UK Government, we are currently closed until further notice. We will post updates here. We look forward to welcoming you back to our pubs soon.'

Make sure you're keeping your eye on the Wetherspoons website for further updates as the situation develops in the coming days and months.

What did Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin say?

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin appeared on BBC Radio 4's Today Show on Friday morning, before Mr Johnson's formal address to the country that evening.

He was asked about his decision to keep his pubs open in the current climate, at the stage when Mr Johnson's advice was for people to avoid public spaces but pubs were not forced to close their doors.

Martin said: "It's a question of balance. I think that Parliament is open - not everyone's in there, but it's ticking over - and I think it's the same.

"I don't think you can shut down all pubs and restaurants in the country indefinitely. The fact is, this is going to be a long haul, and supermarkets now are incredibly busy as people are not going out to pubs and restaurants.

"A sensible balance is for pubs to open but implement social distancing measures. All these things can be done. I just don't think a shut down is a sensible policy. It's over the top."

That means Martin is unlikely to have been impressed by Mr Johnson's statement later that day, but in the current climate, the health of people up and down the country is the most important thing.