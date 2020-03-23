‘Anything is possible’: Club could sell £50m star player who wants Liverpool move

Liverpool have been linked with RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche says the future of reported Liverpool target Timo Werner is unclear ahead of the summer transfer window, Sport1 report.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the German international striker.

According to Sky Sports, Werner will be a Liverpool player this summer if manager Jurgen Klopp wants him on Merseyside.

The 24-year-old has a release clause of £50 million and previously spoke of his admiration for Klopp and Liverpool’s style of football.

Speaking to Sport1, Krosche admits anything is possible when asked about selling Werner.

“Anything is possible. We don't know how the transfer market will develop. We're looking into a very foggy crystal ball. We don't know what our resources will be like and what options the other clubs have,” Krosche explained.

"It's clear that Timo has attracted other clubs with his great performances, and his goals and assists.”

Werner has been in excellent form this season, posting 21 goals and seven assists in 24 Bundesliga starts.

In the Champions League, he has four goals and two assists in seven starts. He scored and assisted in Leipzig’s 4-0 aggregate win over Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16.

Liverpool may have dominated the Premier League this season, but their recent exits in the FA Cup and Champions League shows there is room for improvement.

The Reds will not want to stand still. Klopp certainly won’t allow it.

Adding Werner to their ranks to provide competition to Roberto Firmino upfront would be a smart move and his goal scoring exploits in Germany suggests he would be a huge hit at Anfield.