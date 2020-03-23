Altered Carbon: Resleeved: Who is Tatsuhisa Suzuki? Voice actor behind Takeshi Kovacs in Netflix anime

The anime film, a spin-off of the Altered Carbon Netflix series, aired on the streaming service last week.

It comes hot on the heels of Altered Carbon season 2, which also came out this month.

According to its official Netflix press release, Altered Carbon: Resleeved "expands the world and creates a new story that has never been seen before".

The premise is that the main character, Takeshi Kovacs (voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki) must protect a tattooist while investigating the death of a yakuza boss alongside a no-nonsense member of the CTAC (Colonial Tactical Assault Corps) - which may be a lot to take in if you've never seen the series or read the 2002 Richard K. Morgan novel by the same name.

But what do we know about the actor behind Kovacs' voice? Below we answer some of the more pertinent questions being asked by Altered Carbon fans...

Tatsuhisa Suzuki in JoJo's Bizarre Aventure and more

Fans of anime on Netflix may recognise Suzuki from other shows on the streaming service.

The multi-talented 36-year-old, who is also the vocalist Ta_2 in the Japanese rock band Oldcodex, voiced Ion in Record of Grancrest War, Ban in The Seven Deadly Sins and Ohma Tokita/Ashura in Kengan Ashura.

One of his best-known roles is that of Prosciutto in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.

Who is Tatsuhisa Suzuki's wife, Lisa?

Suzuki is not the only musical talent in his household, with wife Risa Oribe a songwriter and lyricist who goes by the stage name, LiSA.

The 32-year-old, who lists Avril Lavinge, Oasis, Green Day, Paramore, Ke$ha, and Rihanna among her musical influences, announced in January of this year that the pair had wed.

She has twice won best theme song at the Newtype Anime Awards, and scooped the gong for Best 5 Songs by Download at the 34th Japan Gold Disc Award this year.

How to watch Altered Carbon the series and film on Netflix

To access the streaming service, you will need either a smart TV, phone, tablet or console with connection to the internet.

Then simply download Netflix and subscribe to one of its various package options.

Both Altered Carbon: Resleeved and Altered Carbon the series, which comprises 16 episodes across two episodes, are already available to watch in full.