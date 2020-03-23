Quick links

Alexander-Arnold absolutely raves about Liverpool man who's 'just unbelievable'

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is on course to guide his side to their first ever Premier League title this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool shoots during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 07, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has told GQ Magazine that Jurgen Klopp is ‘just unbelievable’.

Klopp looks set to guide Liverpool to their first ever Premier League title this season, if the league gets back underway again, and the Reds have achieved it in style.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear of their nearest rivals in the top flight standings.

 

And Alexander-Arnold has been very impressed by Klopp’s man management throughout the campaign.

“Unbelievable. Just everything about him in every way,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“His man management... as a person, as a manager. Just unbelievable.”

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...

Klopp has certainly been able to get the best out of Alexander-Arnold during his time at Liverpool.

The youngster has developed into one of the finest right-backs in the world, with the German boss giving him plenty of attacking licence.

Alexander-Arnold has claimed 12 assists for Liverpool so far this term, which makes him the Reds’ very best creative outlet

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

