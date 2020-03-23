Alexander-Arnold absolutely raves about Liverpool man who's 'just unbelievable'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is on course to guide his side to their first ever Premier League title this season.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has told GQ Magazine that Jurgen Klopp is ‘just unbelievable’.

Klopp looks set to guide Liverpool to their first ever Premier League title this season, if the league gets back underway again, and the Reds have achieved it in style.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear of their nearest rivals in the top flight standings.

And Alexander-Arnold has been very impressed by Klopp’s man management throughout the campaign.

“Unbelievable. Just everything about him in every way,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“His man management... as a person, as a manager. Just unbelievable.”

Klopp has certainly been able to get the best out of Alexander-Arnold during his time at Liverpool.

The youngster has developed into one of the finest right-backs in the world, with the German boss giving him plenty of attacking licence.

Alexander-Arnold has claimed 12 assists for Liverpool so far this term, which makes him the Reds’ very best creative outlet