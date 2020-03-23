Agent claims ‘very important’ clubs have asked about reported £94m Liverpool and Everton target

Liverpool and Everton have been linked with Fabian Ruiz.

Fabian Ruiz is a player in demand, with Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton reported to be interested in the Napoli midfielder.

According to a report in CalcioNapoli24, Everton are among the clubs interested in signing Ruiz from Napoli in the summer transfer window.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are also claimed to want the 23-year-old Spain international midfielder.

The report has added that Napoli want as much as €100 million (£93.7 million) as transfer fee for the former Real Betis star.

The Express has claimed of interest in Ruiz from Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester United.

Ruiz’s agent, Alvaro Torres, has commented on the future of the young midfielder, and has said that there have been interest from clubs.

The Daily Star has quoted Torres as saying about Ruiz: “There have been many changes in the club this season, it’s been a difficult year for Napoli, A renewal?

“We have set aside negotiations for a while, until the end of the season. There are very important clubs that have asked for information, and we have already informed Napoli.

"There is no release clause in his current contract. I really don’t know what Ruiz’s value is at present.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ruiz has made 21 starts and one substitute appearance in Serie A for Napoli so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

The Spain international midfielder has also made seven appearances in the Champions League for the Italian club so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and in Italy is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.