Agent claims ‘very important’ clubs have asked about reported £94m Liverpool and Everton target

Fabian Ruiz of Spain is seen during the match against Romania of UEFA Euro 2020 Group F qualifier football match on National Arena stadium in Bucharest September 05, 2019. (Photo by Daniel...
Liverpool and Everton have been linked with Fabian Ruiz.

Fabian Ruiz of Napoli celebrates after scoring to give his side a 2-1 lead during the Serie A match between Brescia Calcio and SSC Napoli at Stadio Mario Rigamonti on February 21, 2020 in...

Fabian Ruiz is a player in demand, with Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton reported to be interested in the Napoli midfielder.

According to a report in CalcioNapoli24, Everton are among the clubs interested in signing Ruiz from Napoli in the summer transfer window.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are also claimed to want the 23-year-old Spain international midfielder.

The report has added that Napoli want as much as €100 million (£93.7 million) as transfer fee for the former Real Betis star.

 

The Express has claimed of interest in Ruiz from Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester United.

Ruiz’s agent, Alvaro Torres, has commented on the future of the young midfielder, and has said that there have been interest from clubs.

The Daily Star has quoted Torres as saying about Ruiz: “There have been many changes in the club this season, it’s been a difficult year for Napoli, A renewal?

“We have set aside negotiations for a while, until the end of the season. There are very important clubs that have asked for information, and we have already informed Napoli.

"There is no release clause in his current contract. I really don’t know what Ruiz’s value is at present.”

Fabian Ruiz of SSC Napoli stands disappointed during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio San Paolo on January 18, 2020 in Naples, Italy.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ruiz has made 21 starts and one substitute appearance in Serie A for Napoli so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

The Spain international midfielder has also made seven appearances in the Champions League for the Italian club so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and in Italy is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

Fabian Ruiz of Napoli during the football Serie A match SSC Napoli v Torino Fc at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on February 29, 2020

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

