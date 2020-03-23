‘Absolute mad footballer’: Rio Ferdinand cannot contain himself over one Liverpool player

Trent Alexander-Arnold is an important player for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Rio Ferdinand has stated on Twitter that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best Under-21 player in the Premier League at the moment.

The Manchester United legend seems to rate the Liverpool full-back highly.

Ferdinand has also said that the 21-year-old right-back is like the legendary Cafu, and has raved about his attributes.

Going Instagram Live @ 12pm....



Going to discuss my top 5 u21 players in the @premierleague right now!



No1 goes to @trentaa98



What’s your top 5? — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 23, 2020

Ferdinand added on Instagram, as transcribed by Metro: "Trent Alexander, I saw him against Atletico Madrid at Anfield. If any kid right-back wants to watch a player in today’s modern game play right-back, get that 45-minute clip.

"The way he controlled the game from right-back, the last person I’ve seen do something like that is maybe Cafu.

"He played every pass in the book; outside of the boot, crossfield fade, sprayed it far and wide across the pitch, whipped it behind the defence. He done everything.

"Trent is an absolute mad footballer, I don’t care what anyone says, he plays for Liverpool and I don’t care, the kid can play."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Alexander-Arnold has made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring two goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

The 21-year-old has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Brilliant footballer

Alexander-Arnold is a very talented and promising young defender who has been superb for Liverpool in recent years.

The right-back has developed well in recent years, and he can only get better working under manager Jurgen Klopp in the future.