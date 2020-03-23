Quick links

Premier League

‘Absolute mad footballer’: Rio Ferdinand cannot contain himself over one Liverpool player

Subhankar Mondal
Rio Ferdinand during a press conference at The Town Hall Hotel on September 19, 2017 in London, England. Retired England international footballer Rio Ferdinand announced at the press...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold is an important player for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold trains during an England training session at St Georges Park on March 20, 2018 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

Rio Ferdinand has stated on Twitter that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best Under-21 player in the Premier League at the moment.

The Manchester United legend seems to rate the Liverpool full-back highly.

Ferdinand has also said that the 21-year-old right-back is like the legendary Cafu, and has raved about his attributes.

 

Ferdinand added on Instagram, as transcribed by Metro: "Trent Alexander, I saw him against Atletico Madrid at Anfield. If any kid right-back wants to watch a player in today’s modern game play right-back, get that 45-minute clip.

"The way he controlled the game from right-back, the last person I’ve seen do something like that is maybe Cafu.

"He played every pass in the book; outside of the boot, crossfield fade, sprayed it far and wide across the pitch, whipped it behind the defence. He done everything.

"Trent is an absolute mad footballer, I don’t care what anyone says, he plays for Liverpool and I don’t care, the kid can play."

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action during an England training session at St. George's Park on October 7, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Alexander-Arnold has made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring two goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

The 21-year-old has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Brilliant footballer

Alexander-Arnold is a very talented and promising young defender who has been superb for Liverpool in recent years.

The right-back has developed well in recent years, and he can only get better working under manager Jurgen Klopp in the future.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp manager

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch