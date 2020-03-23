'Absolute embarrassment': Celtic fans react to Sviatchenko's Rangers-related tweet

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers beat Celtic in a Scottish Cup semi-final four years ago.

Some Celtic fans have questioned Erik Sviatchenko over his Rangers-related message on Twitter.

The big Danish defender left Parkhead a little over two years ago but remains a popular figure among Hoops supporters.

But Sviatchenko posted a throwback video of the time he scored against Rangers in a Scottish Cup semi-final back in 2016.

Thing is, Celtic went on to lose the game on penalties to the Gers, who were then a Championship club.

Here's how some Bhoys fans reacted to the message on Twitter:

Delete — jamietoal (@JamieToal27) March 23, 2020

This day was an absolute embarrassment for all celtic supporters. — Kevin (@kevindempsey81) March 23, 2020

Embarrassing big man. Embarrassing. — Simon McWilliams (@McWilliamsSimon) March 23, 2020

Still not happy with that result — Alan Kelly (@karner78) March 23, 2020

What a header, shame we didn't get the win BUT we haven't lost a cup game since...not bad — CeltsAreHere (@HereCelts) March 23, 2020

Somewhat astonishingly, Celtic haven't lost a cup game since that day at Hampden Park, four years ago.

The Hoops won three successive domestic trebles after that shootout heartbreak and beat the Ibrox side in the final of the League Cup earlier this season.

It remains to be seen what happens with the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup this time around, with the COVID-19 outbreak, but with a 13-point lead over Rangers in the league and a spot in the semi-final of the other competition against, it wouldn't have been a huge surprise had Neil Lennon's side managed a fourth-successive clean sweep.