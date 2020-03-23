Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

'Absolute embarrassment': Celtic fans react to Sviatchenko's Rangers-related tweet

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Parkhead Stadium prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers beat Celtic in a Scottish Cup semi-final four years ago.

Erik Sviatchenko of Celtic (R) attempts to keep the ball in while Lucas Digne of Barcelona (L) looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between FC Barcelona and VfL Borussia...

Some Celtic fans have questioned Erik Sviatchenko over his Rangers-related message on Twitter.

The big Danish defender left Parkhead a little over two years ago but remains a popular figure among Hoops supporters.

Subscribe

But Sviatchenko posted a throwback video of the time he scored against Rangers in a Scottish Cup semi-final back in 2016.

Thing is, Celtic went on to lose the game on penalties to the Gers, who were then a Championship club.

Here's how some Bhoys fans reacted to the message on Twitter:

Somewhat astonishingly, Celtic haven't lost a cup game since that day at Hampden Park, four years ago.

The Hoops won three successive domestic trebles after that shootout heartbreak and beat the Ibrox side in the final of the League Cup earlier this season.

It remains to be seen what happens with the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup this time around, with the COVID-19 outbreak, but with a 13-point lead over Rangers in the league and a spot in the semi-final of the other competition against, it wouldn't have been a huge surprise had Neil Lennon's side managed a fourth-successive clean sweep.

Erik Sviatchenko of Celtic during the Champions League second round first leg qualifying game between Linfield and Celtic at Windsor Park on July 14, 2017 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch