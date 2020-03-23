'A super player': Jurgen Klopp raved about player Everton reportedly want to sign

Quick links

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of reported Everton target John McGinn, who currently plays for Aston Villa.

John McGinn of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on March 06, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

If Everton do manage to snap up John McGinn from Aston Villa then they may just impress Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

TeamTalk claim that Everton are keen to snap up McGinn, after his performances for Villa have caught their eye this term.

McGinn has been one of Villa’s key players this season, although he has been struggling with injury for 2020 so far.

The Scot’s form has not just impressed Everton’s scouts though, as Liverpool boss Klopp is another of his admirers.

 

“John McGinn, what a super player he is,” Klopp said to the Daily Record earlier this season.

If the Scot was to arrive at Everton he could be a hugely exciting addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Ancelotti has set Everton up in a 4-4-2 formation since arriving at Goodison Park, and McGinn could be perfect for that.

John McGinn of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Brentford at Villa Park on August 22, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

The Villa man certainly has the energy to play in a two-man midfield, but it is not just running that he would offer Everton.

McGinn is excellent on the ball, and also poses a scoring threat.

McGinn could be perfectly suited to partnering Andre Gomes in midfield, and Everton fans should view the current links as very exciting ones, ahead of the summer transfer window.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

