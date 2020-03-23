'A super player': Jurgen Klopp raved about player Everton reportedly want to sign

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of reported Everton target John McGinn, who currently plays for Aston Villa.

If Everton do manage to snap up John McGinn from Aston Villa then they may just impress Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

TeamTalk claim that Everton are keen to snap up McGinn, after his performances for Villa have caught their eye this term.

McGinn has been one of Villa’s key players this season, although he has been struggling with injury for 2020 so far.

The Scot’s form has not just impressed Everton’s scouts though, as Liverpool boss Klopp is another of his admirers.

“John McGinn, what a super player he is,” Klopp said to the Daily Record earlier this season.

If the Scot was to arrive at Everton he could be a hugely exciting addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Ancelotti has set Everton up in a 4-4-2 formation since arriving at Goodison Park, and McGinn could be perfect for that.

The Villa man certainly has the energy to play in a two-man midfield, but it is not just running that he would offer Everton.

McGinn is excellent on the ball, and also poses a scoring threat.

McGinn could be perfectly suited to partnering Andre Gomes in midfield, and Everton fans should view the current links as very exciting ones, ahead of the summer transfer window.