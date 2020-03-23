‘A big question’: Leon Osman’s warning for Everton regarding 22-year-old

Barcelona reportedly wanted to sign Richarlison from Everton in the summer transfer window.

Leon Osman has suggested to The Daily Star that Everton should not sell Richarlison in the summer transfer window.

The former Everton star has said that he would like Richarlison to stay at Everton next season even if Barcelona came calling.

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona made an offer of £85 million for the Brazil international forward in the January transfer window, but the Toffees turned it down.

Osman told The Daily Star: “If Barcelona come in with a massive bid for Richarlison, it will create a big question at the club. The owners and the manager will have to sit down and assess the situation.

“Do Everton want to be a team that are using the money from that transfer to rebuild a squad or do they want to be a team that is wanting players to come in?

“Do we want to be renowned as a team that is keeping the best players and getting stronger? I personally would want to see Richarlison stay.

“I think if you are going to improve you’ve got to keep your best players and try to add to that. You don’t want to be sending a message out that you’re prepared to sell players on.”

Stats

Richarlison has been on the books of Everton since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Premier League rivals Watford for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Star to be worth £35 million.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old forward has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 27 Premier League games for the Toffees so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster made 32 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Merseyside outfit, scoring 13 goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.