£27m forward linked with Spurs and Everton says he wants a Premier League move now

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have both been linked with Patrick Schick, who is currently contracted to Roma.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target Patrick Schick has suggested to iSport.cz that a move to the Premier League would appeal to him.

Schick, who has impressed at RB Leipzig in Germany, has been linked with moves to both Tottenham and Everton in recent times.

Tutto Mercato Web have claimed that Everton are interested in the Czech Republic international, while Sport MediaSet say Tottenham were keen.

And the 24-year-old has said that a move to England really does appeal to him now.

"When I left the Czech Republic, my dream was to play in Italy and I achieved that," he said. "Now, I feel very attracted to England, to be honest.”

Schick actually claimed that Everton and Crystal Palace were in for him before he went to Leipzig in the summer.

"In England, there were Everton and Crystal Palace, plus Valencia in Spain,” the £27 million striker (TMW) revealed.

"I just felt that Leipzig wanted me more, and I was also attracted to the playing style of coach Julian Nagelsmann. I am sure that I made the right choice.”

Good signing?

If Schick is available in the summer it would be no surprise to see Tottenham make a move for the forward, who is currently contracted to Roma.

Schick showed his quality against Spurs for Leipzig in the Champions League, when Jose Mourinho’s side struggled to deal with him.

Schick has seven goals in 15 league games for Leipzig this term, and he would increase the options that Mourinho has up-front.

Whether Everton could return for Schick remains to be seen.

But if he did move to Goodison Park his chances of first-team football would depend on him splitting up Richarlison’s and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s partnership up-front for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.