24-goal English striker says he wants move to Liverpool

John Verrall
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be on the look out for a striker in the summer transfer window.

There will be many players across the world of football right now dreaming of playing for Liverpool, and Ivan Toney has joined the list of players wishing for a move to Anfield.

With Liverpool dominating the Premier League, moving to the Merseyside club has barely ever looked more appealing.

And the free-scoring Peterborough United striker has said that he would pick Liverpool out of every club to move to, if he had a choice.

Toney’s chances of moving to Liverpool directly from Peterborough look slim, but there is no doubting that his career now in an upward curve.

After leaving Newcastle United to join Peterborough two years ago, Toney has gone on to become renowned as one of the best strikers outside of the Premier League.

Toney has 24 league goals to his name this season, and has been valued at £10 million by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (Peterborough Telegraph).

The striker has already been linked to Premier League clubs, but the clubs are interested appear to be those closer to the bottom, rather than Liverpool for the time being.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

