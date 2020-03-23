21-year-old says he wants to spend the rest of his career at Liverpool

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed 12 assists for Jurgen Klopp's side so far this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has told GQ Magazine that he could spend the rest of his career at Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has come up through Liverpool’s academy to turn into a vital member of their first-team.

Alexander-Arnold is arguably Liverpool’s most creative player, despite being stationed at right-back.

And the England international is loving playing at Anfield so much that he can imagine being there for years yet.

“Yeah, I can imagine that,” Alexander-Arnold said, when asked if he could imagine spending his entire career with Liverpool.

“I’ve always loved Liverpool. I’ve always supported them. I’ve always played for them. So, I’ve never had that reason to think about it. Yeah, still now, I wouldn’t sit there in my room and daydream about playing somewhere else. Right now, I’m a Liverpool player.

“I love the club more than anything. I love everything about it. I love the fans, the people. I love the city. So, no, why would I think about that?”

If Alexander-Arnold does stick with Liverpool he could join the list of the likes of Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard as one-club legends.

The right-back looks to be a player who Liverpool can build their team around for the years ahead too.

Despite still being a youngster, Alexander-Arnold is recognised as one of the best right-backs in world football already.

Alexander-Arnold has set up 12 goals for his teammates this season, which puts him at the very top of Liverpool’s assist charts.