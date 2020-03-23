Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

21-year-old says he wants to spend the rest of his career at Liverpool

John Verrall
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19:Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold prepares to take a corner kick
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed 12 assists for Jurgen Klopp's side so far this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool acknowledges the fans during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11,...

Trent Alexander-Arnold has told GQ Magazine that he could spend the rest of his career at Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has come up through Liverpool’s academy to turn into a vital member of their first-team.

Alexander-Arnold is arguably Liverpool’s most creative player, despite being stationed at right-back.

And the England international is loving playing at Anfield so much that he can imagine being there for years yet.

“Yeah, I can imagine that,” Alexander-Arnold said, when asked if he could imagine spending his entire career with Liverpool.

 

“I’ve always loved Liverpool. I’ve always supported them. I’ve always played for them. So, I’ve never had that reason to think about it. Yeah, still now, I wouldn’t sit there in my room and daydream about playing somewhere else. Right now, I’m a Liverpool player.

“I love the club more than anything. I love everything about it. I love the fans, the people. I love the city. So, no, why would I think about that?”

If Alexander-Arnold does stick with Liverpool he could join the list of the likes of Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard as one-club legends.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool shoots during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 07, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The right-back looks to be a player who Liverpool can build their team around for the years ahead too.

Despite still being a youngster, Alexander-Arnold is recognised as one of the best right-backs in world football already.

Alexander-Arnold has set up 12 goals for his teammates this season, which puts him at the very top of Liverpool’s assist charts.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch