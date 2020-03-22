Wigan boss states problem with Liverpool's reported interest in 20-goal international

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with Liverpool.

Wigan boss Paul Cook has questioned whether Liverpool should sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang because he doesn't think he would earn regular game time at the club, as he told The Debate (20/03/20).

90 Min previously claimed that Liverpool are one of a number of clubs keen on the 17-goal Premier League man, who has been a standout performer in what has been a bleak season for his North London club.

Liverpool have a standout from three themselves in Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah. If Aubameyang were to switch the Emirates Stadium for Anfield then he would be able to operate the left flank as well as playing down the middle.

Nonetheless, Wigan boss, Cook, who is a boyhood Liverpool fan, shared why Aubameyang moving to Merseyside could potentially be a problem.

"I think Aubameyang has got 16 goals this year in a year that Arsenal, obviously they are in a good vein of form at the minute, but you wouldn't say it's one of Arsenal's best years by any stretch of the imagination," Cook told Sky Sports.

"I think Aubameyang would certainly score goals in any football team. The problem you get when you get players like that is that they expect to play.

"Who would you leave out? Have you got that squad rotation? I think I'd leave that to Jurgen to sort out. It's a great problem to have."

Liverpool fans wouldn't want to lose their front three any time soon, but Aubameyang, who also has 20 goals on the international stage [transfermart], would make them even more dangerous than they already are if he were to join them.

It seems likely that Arsenal will miss out on Champions League football when the current season resumes and that could signal the end of his career in North London.

Given Liverpool's strong stance in Europe currently, they would be able to attract any top player if they wish, but it would be a surprise if they were to splash the cash just like that on Aubameyang.