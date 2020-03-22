Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'We had talks': President claims he picked Rangers despite Premier League negotiations

Olly Dawes
Oliver Wyss, watches over his kids as they practice penalty kicks at Aurora Park in Mission Viejo. Wyss , who was stricken with a form of anemia while a member of the Anaheim Splash, will...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers struck up a link with Orange County in 2019.

Oliver Wyss, watches over his kids as they practice penalty kicks at Aurora Park in Mission Viejo. Wyss , who was stricken with a form of anemia while a member of the Anaheim Splash, will...

Rangers have formed a strong bond with a number of clubs over the years, but mostly from a fan perspective rather than anything else.

Linfield and Hamburg are notable clubs who are popular with Rangers fans, but the club moved to strike an official partnership with an American side last year.

Subscribe

In December 2019, Rangers announced a strategic partnership with Orange County SC, with the clubs joining forces for 'programs, activities and player movement'.

 

That saw three Orange County trio Francis Jacobs, Aaron Cervantes and Diego Lopez being given trial spells at Ibrox, playing in academy matches for Rangers.

The deal has also seen Rangers send Matthew Shiels, Danny Finlayson and Cammy Palmer on loan to Orange County, giving them valuable first-team football.

The partnership should work for both clubs, and Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations for Orange County Oliver Wyss has been speaking about the deal.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

Wyss has told Rangers' official website that Orange County actually had talks with teams in the Premier League and the Bundesliga, but they chose Rangers over all of them.

Wyss praised the history and infrastructure at Rangers, whilst believing they showed the passion to make the partnership thrive long-term.

“We had talks with teams from the Premier League, from the Bundesliga and from Portugal and even though they were all great clubs, we felt that Rangers was the one for us,” said Oliver Wyss. “When you look at the entire club, not only is Rangers one of the most successful and historic clubs in European football history, it is a great club all around from the first team to the Academy, which is world-class. You put all these pieces together and there was a real willingness from the Rangers leadership to work with us and truly build a partnership that has merits on every single front,” he added.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium is seen ahead of the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between Scotland and Georgia at Ibrox Stadium on October 11, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch