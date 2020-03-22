Unai Emery shares how he reacted when midfielder decided to leave Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey left Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

Unai Emery has said that he did not have any say in Aaron Ramsey’s decision to leave Arsenal, as quoted in TuttoJuve..

Ramsey was on the books of Arsenal from 2008 until the summer of 2019 when he moved to Italian and European giants Juventus on a free transfer.

Emery was in charge of the Gunners from the summer of 2018 until November 2019 when he was dismissed as the head coach following a run of disappointing results.

The Spaniard - who on the UEFA Europa League thrice with Sevilla and Ligue 1 once with Paris Saint-Germain - has made it clear that it was not his decision to let Wales international midfield Ramsey leave last summer.

Emery has added that he congratulated Ramsey on his decision to leave Arsenal for Juventus.

Emery told TuttoJuve, as translated by The Mirror: “The decisions were made by the club and Ramsey himself. The player decided to leave and moved to a big team, which inevitably led him to another football.

“Aaron will be a very important player for Juventus; he has the same ambition. I congratulated him because he chose a team where he can win so much.

“Juve is a big name in European and world football. After so many years in England, this is a great challenge for him.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ramsey has made nine starts and six substitute appearances in Serie A for Juventus so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process.

The former Cardiff City man has also made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Champions League for the Italian giants this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.