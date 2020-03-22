Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham star offers much-needed positive news after 'serious' blow

Olly Dawes
A general view of action during the U18 Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 24, 2019 in London, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn appears to be nearing a return.

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur talks with Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham...

Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn has told the club's official website that he is 'making progress' as he fights back from injury.

Spurs had seen Harry Kane and Son Heung-min go down with injury, piling pressure on winger Bergwijn to keep playing in Jose Mourinho's attack.

Bergwijn was at risk of burning out, and disaster struck for Spurs when he picked up an injury against Burnley at the start of March.

 

Mourinho was hoping that Bergwijn would be fit to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League, but instead he was ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle sprain.

What's interesting though is that the coronavirus crisis has halted Premier League action, so if games do resume in the near future rather than end up being voided, Bergwijn may have a chance to play.

The Dutchman has now commented on his progress, admitting that he can now walk again and now has a new boot to aid his recovery.

Spurs player Steven Bergwijn in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 07, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Bergwijn added that he knew the injury was serious as soon as it happened and was in 'so much pain', but vows to come back stronger having enjoyed his time at Tottenham so far.

“I’m making progress,” he said. “As you can see, I can walk now and today (Thursday) I’ll get my new boot, so that’s good news.”

“At the moment I got the kick (at Burnley) I thought it was serious. I was in so much pain and that night, I couldn’t sleep. It was bad, but we’re making progress and I’ll come back stronger. Yes, I’ve had a good time here. I still have - but these things happen. It’s football,” he added.

A general view of action during the U18 Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 24, 2019 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch