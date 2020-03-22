Tottenham star offers much-needed positive news after 'serious' blow

Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn appears to be nearing a return.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn has told the club's official website that he is 'making progress' as he fights back from injury.

Spurs had seen Harry Kane and Son Heung-min go down with injury, piling pressure on winger Bergwijn to keep playing in Jose Mourinho's attack.

Bergwijn was at risk of burning out, and disaster struck for Spurs when he picked up an injury against Burnley at the start of March.

Mourinho was hoping that Bergwijn would be fit to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League, but instead he was ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle sprain.

What's interesting though is that the coronavirus crisis has halted Premier League action, so if games do resume in the near future rather than end up being voided, Bergwijn may have a chance to play.

The Dutchman has now commented on his progress, admitting that he can now walk again and now has a new boot to aid his recovery.

Bergwijn added that he knew the injury was serious as soon as it happened and was in 'so much pain', but vows to come back stronger having enjoyed his time at Tottenham so far.

“I’m making progress,” he said. “As you can see, I can walk now and today (Thursday) I’ll get my new boot, so that’s good news.”

“At the moment I got the kick (at Burnley) I thought it was serious. I was in so much pain and that night, I couldn’t sleep. It was bad, but we’re making progress and I’ll come back stronger. Yes, I’ve had a good time here. I still have - but these things happen. It’s football,” he added.