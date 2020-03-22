'Top draw, don't get me wrong': Ferdinand makes claim about £10m Liverpool man

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is arguably the best left-back in the world.

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that his former teammate Patrice Evra is a 'better player' than Liverpool's Andy Robertson, as he said on his personal Instagram story.

It could be argued that Robertson, who moved to the Merseyside club for £10 million in 2017 from Hull [BBC Sport], is the best left-back in the world right now, as the Liverpool man helped them to three trophies in 2019.

During his days in the Premier League at Old Trafford, Evra was the best in the world, as he won numerous league titles, including the Champions League.

But on his personal Instagram account, during a live video on his story, Ferdinand admitted that Robertson is 'top draw' but he picked Evra as the 'better player'.

“Evra or Robertson?” Ferdinand asked himself after repeating the question put to him. “I have got to go with Evra. I think Evra is a better player.

“Evra's, quicker, stronger, in between the boxes I think Evra is better as well. He can play and move. He gets behind people.

“He didn't have as many assists as someone like Robertson. But he scored more, I say. He was a better one v one defender. But Robertson top draw, don't get me wrong.”

During their careers, Evra played 278 Premier League matches for the Old Trafford club, scoring seven goals and supplying 33 assists [transfermarkt].

As for Robertson, he has played 143 matches for the Reds in the league, netting on three occasions and supplying 27 assists to his teammates so far [transfermarkt] – but those assist numbers will no doubt rise.

Whilst Evra is the better player, at this moment, because of what he did throughout his career, Robertson still has his best years to come, so at the end of it, he might just be regarded as the best.