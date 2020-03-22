'Time to say goodbye': Some West Ham fans react to report emerging about Bilic signing

Manuel Lanzini has produced a number of very poor performances for West Ham United this season.

West Ham United fans on Twitter think Manuel Lanzini's time at the London Stadium will be coming to an end after a report emerged about the playmaker.

Football London has claimed that David Moyes has 'lost patience' with Lanzini as the West Ham man has looked off-colour for large durations of this season.

It is said that Moyes was willing to persist with Lanzini but he has now seemingly seen enough of the player, who made a permanent switch to the club in 2016 when Slaven Bilic was in charge.

Back then, Lanzini initially joined on-loan and became a firm fan favourite amongst the West Ham faithful, as he played his part in the club ending their time at Upton Park in a positive fashion.

But in recent times, he hasn't looked anywhere near the player that first arrived in the Premier League.

There are some sections of the fan base who are putting Lanzini's bad form down to him not wanting to get injured because they feel he hasn't looked the same since he returned from his serious injury.

They point out how he is unwilling to graft that little harder and put himself into challenges because they believe he is fearing another injury.

All of this is clearly affecting his form, and with West Ham battling relegation, it doesn't help his cause in regards to his long-term future.

Lanzini is yet to score a goal this season and he has provided three assists from his 19 Premier League matches - the last of which came in November [transfermarkt].

Here is a selection of West Ham fans reacting to the Lanzini rumours:

About time.... — Dave Walker (@DaveWalkerWHU) March 22, 2020

I'd rather keep Lanzini than the serial failure Moyes — E13 9AZ (@LeeJone11902351) March 22, 2020

Sadly not many players actually fully recover from the serious injury he had. He’s not been the same since he came back from the injury. — Brian Sains (@briansains) March 22, 2020

He hasn’t had the effort (from what it looks like) on the pitch, doesn’t have any desire to challenge for balls or even make runs forward at times — Lucas (@lucasnaz25) March 22, 2020

He’s not the only one. A real shame. Since his injury he’s been nowhere near the player he was. It’s understandable, as he’s obviously worried about his knee, and as a result avoids all contact. Unfortunately, time to move on. — Mark Hexton ⚒⚒ (@Hammerhexy) March 22, 2020

Cant blame Moyes, I personally think Zini has turned into the Jesse Lingard of West Ham... poor performance after poor performance — WHU #GSBout (@YeaAight_C) March 22, 2020

Was never the same player after his return. The EPL is to physical and ML is not strong on his feet. Current midfield is strong on feet and technical. Lanzini is only technical. Time to say goodbye — Dysfunctional-Gee (@jeepsgee74) March 22, 2020

A pity, he was so good for us but this season has been terrible... — Hackney French (@Volontaire_2012) March 22, 2020

Even at mediocre, he's been better then Noble. — JH (@E6Jack) March 22, 2020