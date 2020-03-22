Quick links

'Time to say goodbye': Some West Ham fans react to report emerging about Bilic signing

Amir Mir
David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Manuel Lanzini has produced a number of very poor performances for West Ham United this season.

Manuel Lanzini of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on March 6, 2020 in Romford, England.

West Ham United fans on Twitter think Manuel Lanzini's time at the London Stadium will be coming to an end after a report emerged about the playmaker. 

Football London has claimed that David Moyes has 'lost patience' with Lanzini as the West Ham man has looked off-colour for large durations of this season. 

 

It is said that Moyes was willing to persist with Lanzini but he has now seemingly seen enough of the player, who made a permanent switch to the club in 2016 when Slaven Bilic was in charge. 

Back then, Lanzini initially joined on-loan and became a firm fan favourite amongst the West Ham faithful, as he played his part in the club ending their time at Upton Park in a positive fashion. 

But in recent times, he hasn't looked anywhere near the player that first arrived in the Premier League. 

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini after missing a shot on goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on January 29, 2020 in London,...

There are some sections of the fan base who are putting Lanzini's bad form down to him not wanting to get injured because they feel he hasn't looked the same since he returned from his serious injury. 

They point out how he is unwilling to graft that little harder and put himself into challenges because they believe he is fearing another injury. 

All of this is clearly affecting his form, and with West Ham battling relegation, it doesn't help his cause in regards to his long-term future. 

Lanzini is yet to score a goal this season and he has provided three assists from his 19 Premier League matches - the last of which came in November [transfermarkt]

Here is a selection of West Ham fans reacting to the Lanzini rumours: 

