Some Arsenal fans react as Mikel Arteta reportedly makes contract decision

David Luiz of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on March 10, 2020 in St Albans, England.
David Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal reacts after a challenge and is helped up by David Luiz of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium...

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding the future of David Luiz.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are ready to trigger the extension clause in central defender Luiz’s contract.

Luiz joined Arsenal from Premier League and London rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Sun to be worth £8 million.

 

As reported by BBC Sport at the time, the 32-year-old Brazil international signed a two-year contract with the North London outfit.

The Sun has now reported that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has been impressed with Luiz - who can also operate as a defensive midfielder - and that the Gunners will trigger the extension clause in his contract.

Some Arsenal fans have given their take on the club’s reported decision on Luiz.

Below are some of the best comments:

(L-R) Sokratis and David Luiz of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Good decision from Arsenal?

Luiz is a very good central defender, and his versatility to operate as a defensive midfielder makes him an asset.

True, the former Chelsea star does make mistakes, but he has been playing well under Arteta in recent weeks, and he still remains a good player even at the age of 32.

David Luiz (Arsenal) regrets during the 2019

