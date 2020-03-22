Some Arsenal fans react as Mikel Arteta reportedly makes contract decision

David Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding the future of David Luiz.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are ready to trigger the extension clause in central defender Luiz’s contract.

Luiz joined Arsenal from Premier League and London rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Sun to be worth £8 million.

As reported by BBC Sport at the time, the 32-year-old Brazil international signed a two-year contract with the North London outfit.

The Sun has now reported that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has been impressed with Luiz - who can also operate as a defensive midfielder - and that the Gunners will trigger the extension clause in his contract.

Some Arsenal fans have given their take on the club’s reported decision on Luiz.

The solid centre half — Adoli David (@adolidavid3) March 19, 2020

Noooo — Lesmana Angga (@anggaSL) March 19, 2020

He’s done alright so far under arteta to be fair. — ⚪️ (@CrjsxAFC) March 18, 2020

Good

David is going well

I will his style of playing — Olayiwola Adekunle (@hardeykunley30) March 18, 2020

Unbelievable him ? — Noreen Porritt (@Farai48) March 18, 2020

Good decision from Arsenal?

Luiz is a very good central defender, and his versatility to operate as a defensive midfielder makes him an asset.

True, the former Chelsea star does make mistakes, but he has been playing well under Arteta in recent weeks, and he still remains a good player even at the age of 32.