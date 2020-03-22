Report: West Ham United and Chelsea competing for the same player

West Ham United and Chelsea have been linked with Chiquinho.

According to Record, West Ham United and Chelsea are interested in signing Estoril winger Chiquinho.

It has been reported that Premier League and London rivals West Ham and Chelsea have set their eyes on the 20-year-old winger.

The report has added that Chelsea are leading Hammers in the race for the Portuguese youngster.

Stats

According to Transfermarkt, Chiquinho has made eight appearances in the first team for Estoril, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

The winger has also scored six goals in 24 games for the Portuguese club’s Under-23 side this campaign, according to Transfermarkt.

Chelsea or West Ham United?

West Ham are an established club in the Premier League, although the Hammers are in serious danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

Chelsea are a much bigger club who can afford bigger wages, and this season the Blues are also giving chances to young players.

A move to the Blues in the summer transfer window would make sense for Chiquinho.