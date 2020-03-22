Report: Tottenham now think possible nine-figure summer move won't happen

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move away.

According to the Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur no longer believe the world's elite clubs will be willing to pay around £250million to lure Harry Kane away from the club this summer.

It's claimed that Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid were all keen on Kane, with Spurs putting a huge nine-figure valuation on their talismanic striker's head.

However, with the coronavirus outbreak not only halting football but also causing financial losses for clubs, Tottenham are believed to be 'extremely confident' that clubs won't be willing to fork out huge cash for Kane after all.

A recent report from The Telegraph suggested that Kane was ready to consider his future at the club if Spurs didn't win silverware this season, which now looks set to happen.

Tottenham are still seemingly confident that Kane will at least stay until 2021, whilst his £200,000-a-week contract (The Times) still has more than four years left to run on it.

Whilst all clubs are feeling the strain from the coronavirus nightmare, Tottenham may actually benefit if they can get Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn back fit soon, and then keep Kane at the club.

It's the news Jose Mourinho needs, really. Tottenham have found it difficult to find a striker to cover for Kane, so fans may not have too much faith in the club being able to find a replacement for him - even if big money is raked in.

Fans will have flashbacks to how Spurs failed to replace Gareth Bale in 2013, and won't want to see the same thing happen this summer. If this new report is to be believed, any fears like that can be shelved for another year at least.