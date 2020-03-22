Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Tottenham Hotspur have made offer for Frenchman, future uncertain

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Florian Maurice.

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

According to L’Equipe, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Lyon head of recruitment Florian Maurice.

It has been reported that Tottenham have made an offer to the 46-year-old former France international striker.

The report in the French publication has claimed of offers from other clubs in Europe as well.

Maurice is facing an uncertain future at Lyon following the arrival of Juninho as sporting director of the Ligue 1 outfit, according to the report.

 

League tables

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches.

Jose Mourinho’s side are seven points behind London rivals and fourth-placed Chelsea, and are very much in the running for a Champions League place.

Meanwhile, Lyon currently find themselves seventh in the Ligue 1 table with 40 points from 28 matches.

Rudi Garcia’s side are as many as 10 points behind third-paced Rennes and may not clinch a Champions League place for the 2020-21.

Football in England and France is suspended due to the global health pandemic.

Cockrel on the roof of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch