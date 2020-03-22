Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report suggests Liverpool will miss out on wonderkid, will affect Sancho situation

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City
Liverpool have been linked with Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City

According to The Mirror, Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to pick Manchester United for love rather than for money.

It's claimed that Borussia Dortmund have been throwing money at Bellingham, aggressively pursuing the teenager with a big financial offer.

The reason for their major interest? Well, it's claimed that Dortmund have been so aggressive in their bid to sign Bellingham because they're resigned to losing compatriot Jadon Sancho.

 

Sancho looks to be on the move this summer, and Dortmund seemingly eyed up Bellingham as his successor – but he's instead set to take a lower financial offer to join Manchester United instead.

Bellingham isn't quite the same player as Sancho, as Sancho is a direct, skilful and speedy winger, whilst Bellingham is more of an all-action midfield, but can still play out wide if needed.

That does have a knock-on effect for Liverpool, who had been keen on signing Bellingham themselves according to 90Min and the Daily Star, whilst the Daily Mail claim they want Sancho in a £100million swoop.

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City celebrates after he scores their second goal

The news likely means that they will miss out on Bellingham, but Dortmund seemingly knowing that Sancho will be on the move gives them a real boost in that regard.

Liverpool have to hope that Bellingham likely heading to United doesn't change Dortmund's stance, but whilst missing out on Bellingham is frustrating, it does still point towards the Reds having a real shot at Sancho.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund

