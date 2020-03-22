Report: Spurs hit contract problem with 26-year-old; he's making one demand to Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur have hit a snag in talks with Eric Dier.

According to The Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur have been unable to agree a new contract with Eric Dier – and his position is the problem.

It's claimed that Spurs want to get Dier tied down to a new deal, as his current contract expires in the summer of 2021.

However, Dier has yet to agree terms, and it's claimed that a big key to the talks is that he wants to be assured that he will be treated as a centre back moving forward - meaning it's an issue for Jose Mourinho to solve, rather than Daniel Levy.

In almost six years at Spurs, Dier has rarely been considered as a centre back, first starting out at right back before moving into a holding midfield role.

Dier has been given a few games as a centre back of late, and boss Mourinho may need to promise more of that moving forward in order to get him to stay.

Spurs won't want to go through another Christian Eriksen situation, whereby a player runs down their contract before moving on in January for a cut-price fee.

Dier's versatility is a blessing, but also a curse, as nobody really knows what his best position is despite almost 200 Premier League appearances and being aged 26.

We'll now see what Tottenham's plans are for him, as a new deal in the near future may just suggest that Dier has been granted his wish to play in defence.