Report: Premier League title-winner's representatives deny contact over Newcastle move

Phil Jones of Manchester United covered in mud during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Tranmere Rovers and Manchester United at Prenton Park on January 26, 2020 in Birkenhead, England.
Newcastle United are reportedly keen on Phil Jones.

According to The Chronicle, Phil Jones' representatives have had no contact with Newcastle United amid rumours of a potential move.

Last weekend, The Mirror reported that Newcastle were interested in signing Jones, but faced competition from West Ham United.

Steve Bruce was allegedly hoping to raid former club Manchester United for Jones, with a £12million fee believed to be on his head.

 

However, Jones' camp are claiming they have no knowledge of Newcastle's interest, and certainly haven't had any contact with the Magpies.

Of course, the coronavirus situation may be the reason for that, as clubs have far more pressing matters to deal with right now than the summer transfer window.

The representatives also noted that former Premier League title-winner Jones only signed a new contract in 2019, which runs until 2023 and has a year option included, meaning a summer move looks unlikely.

Jones may be happy to play a squad role at United rather than move on, and a move to Newcastle never really looked like being the most likely switch.

Bruce already has a host of defenders at his disposal, as Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Florian Lejeune, Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark offer great options, meaning Jones wouldn't really be needed as things stand.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

