Report: Mystery Premier League club may hijack Celtic's hopes of re-signing £1m former Bhoy

Olly Dawes
Celtic are again being linked with Hearts defender Aaron Hickey.

According to the Daily Record, a mystery Premier League team is ready to pay £1million for Hearts defender Aaron Hickey now.

It's claimed that Hearts may need to sell Hickey to alleviate some financial problems at Tynecastle, with Ann Budge asking all players and staff to take a 50% pay cut amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

One club is now allegedly willing to agree a deal for Hickey, which would see him join the club this summer, but Hearts paid a £1million fee immediately.

 

The club hasn't been named, but this rumour does coincide with The Sun claiming Crystal Palace are ramping up their interest in Hickey.

That same report claimed Celtic want to sign Hickey too, but their hopes may be taking a big hit with the claims that Hickey is likely to head to England instead.

Hickey started out with Hearts, but did actually make a move to Celtic before returning to Hearts in 2018, with the Bhoys slapping a sell-on clause in the deal.

The 17-year-old - whose contract expires in 2021 - has impressed for Hearts this season, can his versatility to play at left back or right back is particularly appealing.

Celtic will need to move quickly if they want to bring Hickey back to Parkhead, as Hearts may need to cash in immediately to the highest bidder.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

