Report: Liverpool scouts impressed by £7m versatile man-mountain

Malick Thiaw is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Malick Thiaw from Schalke in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Liverpool scouts have been closely following the progress made by the 18-year-old central defender.

The teenager, who can also operate as a defensive midfielder, is very good good on the ball and has a release clause of £7 million, according to the report.

The report has added that German club Schalke are planning to tie down the teenager on a long-term contract with a bigger release clause.

Good signing for Liverpool?

Standing at 6 ft 3 in, Thiaw is a very good and promising young player who can only get better in the coming years.

If the Reds able to sign him for £7 million, then they would make a truly stunning and bargain recruitment for the long term.

True, Thiaw is very inexperienced, but a year or two working under manager Jurgen Klopp would make him better and would set him up nicely for the first team.