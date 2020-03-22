Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Liverpool scouts impressed by £7m versatile man-mountain

Subhankar Mondal
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Malick Thiaw of Schake controls the ball during a friendly match between Hamburger SV and FC Schalke 04 at Volksparkstadion on January 10, 2020 in Hamburg, Germany.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Malick Thiaw is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Malick Thiaw of FC Schalke 04 looks on during the FC Schalke 04 training Session on January 15, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Malick Thiaw from Schalke in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Liverpool scouts have been closely following the progress made by the 18-year-old central defender.

The teenager, who can also operate as a defensive midfielder, is very good good on the ball and has a release clause of £7 million, according to the report.

The report has added that German club Schalke are planning to tie down the teenager on a long-term contract with a bigger release clause.

 

Good signing for Liverpool?

Standing at 6 ft 3 in, Thiaw is a very good and promising young player who can only get better in the coming years.

If the Reds able to sign him for £7 million, then they would make a truly stunning and bargain recruitment for the long term.

True, Thiaw is very inexperienced, but a year or two working under manager Jurgen Klopp would make him better and would set him up nicely for the first team.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Malick Thiaw of FC Schalke 04 looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Veltins-Arena on March 7, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch