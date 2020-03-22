Quick links

Report: Liverpool could get £55m for two loanees

The Liverpool duo don't seem to have much future at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

If we get a transfer window this summer, it could be a busy one from Liverpool's perspective.

It's nowhere near opening and the Reds are already linked to quite a few players.

But some players - namely Dejan Lovren - have also been linked with moves away from Liverpool this week.

And now two more are being touted to leave.

 

According to The Express, Liverpool are confident that they can raise £30 million by selling Harry Wilson, who has been impressing on loan at Bournemouth this season.

The 23-year-old is a talent but it seems unlikely that Jurgen Klopp will be using him in senior games.

The same applies to Marko Grujic, the German's first-ever signing at Anfield.

The Serbian midfielder has dazzled during a season-long loan at Hertha Berlin at the moment and The Express writes that he could be fetch £25 million.

They only have eight Premier League appearances between them for Liverpool, and Grujic responsible for all eight.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

