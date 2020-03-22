Report links Arsenal with forward who ‘kept waiting’ for a move to Emirates Stadium

Arsenal have been linked with Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.

According to Sport, Arsenal and Chelsea may be among the clubs interested in Antoine Griezmann.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that Barcelona are willing to sell Griezmann in the summer transfer window for €100 million (£92.39 million).

The report has added that Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG may be interested in signing the 29-year-old Barcelona forward.

Stats

Griezmann joined Barcelona from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by Sport to be worth €120 million (£110.87 million).

According to WhoScored, the France international forward has made 25 starts and one substitute appearance in La Liga for Barca so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in the process.

The former Atletico star has also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Blaugrana this campaign, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored,

Previous Arsenal interest

As reported by talkSPORT, Griezmann noted in his autobiography how a potential move to Arsenal in 2013 broke down.

Griezmann wrote, according to talkSPORT in October 2019: “I waited, I waited, and I kept waiting. When there was no news, Eric called Grimandi, who said that the manager was still interested in me [and] to keep waiting.

“Finally a few hours before the market closed, he let us know Arsenal would not make a move. I don’t like to be told something and for it not to happen.

“So when Eric told me later that the London club were interested again I told him: ‘forget it, after the blow they gave us’.”