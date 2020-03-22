Quick links

Leeds United

Crystal Palace

Burnley

Championship

Premier League

Report: Leeds, Palace and Burnley all set for blow after splashing out

Aiden Cusick
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa arrives at Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 7, 2020 in Leeds,...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Burnley are facing disappointment regarding their academies.

 

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa arrives at Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 7, 2020 in Leeds,...

The ongoing global health crisis is 'almost certain' to inflict another blow on Leeds United - as well as Crystal Palace and Burnley.

All three clubs, like most in Europe, have had their fixtures postponed until at least April 30 in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

But of Leeds, Crystal Palace and Burnley, it is the Yorkshire club on whom the delay could have the biggest impact, having been on course to join the pair at Premier League level next season.

 

According to The Training Ground Guru, Leeds, Palace and Burnley had each applied to for Category 1 academy status - the highest in English football - next season.

What Category are the Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Burnley academies?

And the trio are already said to have invested in and improved their existing, Category 2 set-ups.

Elevation, it is claimed, would allow Leeds, Crystal Palace and Burnley to attract better players, retain them and receive more money from the Elitle Player Performance Plan (EPPP) system, which is funded by the Premier League, Football League and Football Association.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United

But, according to The Training Ground Guru, it is looking increasingly likely that clubs will not be audited before the new season, which would mean another year at least at Category 2 level.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch