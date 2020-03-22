Report: Leeds, Palace and Burnley all set for blow after splashing out

Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Burnley are facing disappointment regarding their academies.

The ongoing global health crisis is 'almost certain' to inflict another blow on Leeds United - as well as Crystal Palace and Burnley.

All three clubs, like most in Europe, have had their fixtures postponed until at least April 30 in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

But of Leeds, Crystal Palace and Burnley, it is the Yorkshire club on whom the delay could have the biggest impact, having been on course to join the pair at Premier League level next season.

According to The Training Ground Guru, Leeds, Palace and Burnley had each applied to for Category 1 academy status - the highest in English football - next season.

What Category are the Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Burnley academies?

And the trio are already said to have invested in and improved their existing, Category 2 set-ups.

Elevation, it is claimed, would allow Leeds, Crystal Palace and Burnley to attract better players, retain them and receive more money from the Elitle Player Performance Plan (EPPP) system, which is funded by the Premier League, Football League and Football Association.

But, according to The Training Ground Guru, it is looking increasingly likely that clubs will not be audited before the new season, which would mean another year at least at Category 2 level.