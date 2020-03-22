Report: Klopp wants £74m signing at Liverpool, Ancelotti called him a 'great talent'

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

According to The Express, Liverpool are hoping to win the race to sign Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer - but he'll cost a huge £74million.

It's claimed that Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid all want Ruiz, but Liverpool have put him high on their summer wish list too.

Jurgen Klopp allegedly wants midfield reinforcements this summer, which isn't a huge shock given that Naby Keita hasn't quite lived up to his billing since joining from RB Leipzig.

A star in the making

Ruiz burst onto the scene with Real Betis, particularly starring in the 2017-18 season having hit three goals and six assists from midfield.

Napoli won the race for him in the summer of 2018, and he impressed last season with seven goals and three assists, whilst he's chipped in with three goals and two assists this season.

They may not be hugely impressive numbers, but the Spaniard is a well-built, technically-gifted midfield player who can open up defences with his left foot, whilst he's also a threat from range.

Ancelotti is a fan

It was Carlo Ancelotti who coached Ruiz for around 18 months at Napoli, and the Italian now finds himself managing Liverpool's city rivals Everton.

So what does Ancelotti think? Well, in February 2019, Ancelotti called Ruiz a 'great talent' when speaking to Napoli's official website, praising him for being able to play various roles in midfield.

That will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans, though Napoli's huge asking price and the major battle for his signature means Liverpool may not find it easy to land Ruiz this summer.