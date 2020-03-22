Quick links

Report: Jurgen Klopp holds talks regarding Liverpool transfer war-chest, tracking £140m duo

Subhankar Mondal
Jurgen Klopp manager
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool could reportedly be busy in the summer transfer window.

Timo Werner of Leipzig looks on after the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 19, 2018 in Munich, Germany.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has held talks with the club’s chiefs over his budget for the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Klopp has already held talks with the Fenway Sports Group bosses in Boston over a “transfer war-chest”.

 

The report has added that the former Borussia Dortmund boss has been tracking RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz.

While Werner has a release clause of £50 million, Havertz - who can also operate as a winger - is valued at £90 million, according to the report.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Werner has made 24 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Leipzig so far this season, scoring 21 goals and providing seven assists in the process.

Havertz has scored six goals and provided five assists in 22 league matches for the Bayer so far this captain, according to WhoScored.

Both the striker and the attacking midfielder would be brilliant signings for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Kai Havertz of Leverkusen controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Porto at BayArena on February 20, 2020 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

