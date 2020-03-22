Report: Jurgen Klopp holds talks regarding Liverpool transfer war-chest, tracking £140m duo

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool could reportedly be busy in the summer transfer window.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has held talks with the club’s chiefs over his budget for the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Klopp has already held talks with the Fenway Sports Group bosses in Boston over a “transfer war-chest”.

The report has added that the former Borussia Dortmund boss has been tracking RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz.

While Werner has a release clause of £50 million, Havertz - who can also operate as a winger - is valued at £90 million, according to the report.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Werner has made 24 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Leipzig so far this season, scoring 21 goals and providing seven assists in the process.

Havertz has scored six goals and provided five assists in 22 league matches for the Bayer so far this captain, according to WhoScored.

Both the striker and the attacking midfielder would be brilliant signings for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.