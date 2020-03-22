Report claims Moyes has lost patience with one West Ham player he recently praised

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini may be in danger of becoming frozen out.

According to Football.London, West Ham United boss David Moyes has 'lost patience' with playmaker Manuel Lanzini after some frustrating recent form.

It's claimed that Moyes had been willing to persist with Lanzini in order to try and play him back into form, but he may now have seen enough.

It's noted that Pablo Fornals is now back in the West Ham side, and may be preferred to Lanzini in midfield whenever the Premier League returns.

That's not exactly ideal for West Ham, as they gave Lanzini a bumper new contract in August 2019, meaning the Argentinian is tied down until 2023.

The 27-year-old has managed just two assists in 19 Premier League games this season, and now hasn't played since the 3-3 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on February 1st.

Lanzini just hasn't been pulling his weight this season, and Moyes will be gutted with that given that he called Lanzini 'our flair' back in January.

The harsh reality may well be that Lanzini just isn't quite the same player he was in Moyes' first spell at the club, having been through a major knee injury since then.

Fornals is offering more than Lanzini right now, and Jarrod Bowen signed and Felipe Anderson wanting playing time too, it's hard to see how Lanzini gets back in the side.