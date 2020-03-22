Quick links

Report claims Liverpool and Arsenal tracking player with a rare attribute

Subhankar Mondal
Evan N'Dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt and Julian Ryerson of 1 FC Union Berlin during the game between Eintracht Frankfurt against the 1 FC Union Berlin on February 24, 2020 in Frankfurt,...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Evan N’Dicka.

Julian Ryerson of 1 FC Union Berlin and Evan N'Dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and 1 FC Union Berlin on February 24, 2020 in Frankfurt,...

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing Evan N’Dicka from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal have been monitoring the 20-year-old central defender.

Valencia, Sevilla, AC Milan and Inter Milan are also claimed to be looking at the youngster, “who is one of a limited number of promising left-footed centre-backs”, according to the report.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, N’Dicka has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

The 20-year-old central defender has also scored one goal and provided one assist in four Europa League games this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Evan N'Dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt controls the ball with pressure from Andreas Ulmer of RB Salzburg during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Eintracht Frankfurt...

During the 2018-19 campaign, the France Under-21 international made 24 starts and three substitute appearances in the league, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

N’Dicka made eight starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for Frankfurt last season, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Evan N'dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt is challenged by Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig during the DFB Cup round of sixteen match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig at Commerzbank...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

