Report claims Liverpool and Arsenal tracking player with a rare attribute

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Evan N’Dicka.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing Evan N’Dicka from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal have been monitoring the 20-year-old central defender.

Valencia, Sevilla, AC Milan and Inter Milan are also claimed to be looking at the youngster, “who is one of a limited number of promising left-footed centre-backs”, according to the report.

Stats

According to WhoScored, N’Dicka has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

The 20-year-old central defender has also scored one goal and provided one assist in four Europa League games this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the France Under-21 international made 24 starts and three substitute appearances in the league, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

N’Dicka made eight starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for Frankfurt last season, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.