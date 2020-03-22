Report claims Blades and Palace reaction to London club’s £20m valuation of star player

Sheffield United and Crystal Palace have been linked with Queens Park Rangers ace Eberechi Eze.

According to The Sun, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace have been put off by Queens Park Rangers’ valuation of star player Eberechi Eze.

The QPR attacking midfielder has attracted plenty of interest this season.

Eze has Premier League trio Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur keen on his services.

The 21-year-old has posted 12 goals and eight assists in 37 Championship starts for the Hoops this season.

Moreover, Spurs recently sent top scout Brian Carey to watch him in action during his side’s 3-1 win over Championship rivals Preston North End (The Sun).

But QPR’s £20 million valuation has reportedly put off Palace and Chris Wilder’s Blades.

The Premier League duo may feel Eze’s lack of Premier League experience makes him a big gamble for such an asking price this early in his career.

Palace were first credited with an interest in the player back in January (The Sun).

Roy Hodgson’s side are among the lowest scorers in the top-flight with 26 goals in 29 games. Only Norwich City have scored fewer.

The Eagles may be looking at add extra creativity this summer, taking the burden off Wilfried Zaha.

The Blades, meanwhile, spent £22 million on midfielder Sander Berge from Genk (BBC).

Chris Wilder’s side will need to strengthen this summer, with European football a possibility and to avoid the so-called second-season syndrome after such a wonderful campaign this term.