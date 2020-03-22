Report: Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur make contact regarding £105m player Jurgen Klopp said ’fantastic'

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Philippe Coutinho.

The report has claimed that Tottenham, Arsenal, United and Chelsea all want to secure the services of the former Liverpool attacking midfielder on loan from Barcelona.

The 27-year-old, who joined German giants Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2019, wants to return to the Premier League, according to the report.

Coutinho was on the books of Liverpool from January 2013 until January 2018 when he joined Barcelona for an initial transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £105 million.

Stats

During his loan spell at Bayern so far this season, Coutinho has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 22 Bundesliga matches, and has scored one goal and provided two assists in seven Champions League games, according to WhoScored.

Praise from Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp worked with Coutinho at Anfield, and he rates the Brazil international - who can also operate as a winger - highly.

Klopp told ESPN in 2019: “In general, Phil Coutinho helps each team in the world, still – 100%. It's not about that.

"I like Phil, I think he's a fantastic footballer and all that stuff, but it would be a big, big, big, big, big, big, big, big-money signing and it's not our year for that. It's just not possible,”