Report: Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur make contact regarding £105m player Jurgen Klopp said ’fantastic'

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Philippe Coutinho.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea all have enquired regarding signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Tottenham, Arsenal, United and Chelsea all want to secure the services of the former Liverpool attacking midfielder on loan from Barcelona.

The 27-year-old, who joined German giants Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2019, wants to return to the Premier League, according to the report.

Coutinho was on the books of Liverpool from January 2013 until January 2018 when he joined Barcelona for an initial transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £105 million.

 

Stats

During his loan spell at Bayern so far this season, Coutinho has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 22 Bundesliga matches, and has scored one goal and provided two assists in seven Champions League games, according to WhoScored.

Praise from Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp worked with Coutinho at Anfield, and he rates the Brazil international - who can also operate as a winger - highly.

Klopp told ESPN in 2019: “In general, Phil Coutinho helps each team in the world, still – 100%. It's not about that.

"I like Phil, I think he's a fantastic footballer and all that stuff, but it would be a big, big, big, big, big, big, big, big-money signing and it's not our year for that. It's just not possible,” 

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

