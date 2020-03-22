Report: Arsenal and Everton move for St James' Park contract rebel, Moyes wants him too

Newcastle United could lose Matty Longstaff this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff is considering leaving the club amid links to Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United.

Longstaff is out of contract this summer, and whilst he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club right now, there is also interest in the Premier League as Newcastle struggle to sort out an extension.

Arsenal, Everton and West Ham have allegedly moved to express their interest in Longstaff, whilst Ajax, Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge and Inter Milan have all made contact about a deal.

Panic stations for Newcastle

Newcastle don't exactly have the best record with homegrown players in recent years, and losing Longstaff would be a bitter pill to swallow.

The 20-year-old has emerged in the first team this season, and made a dream Premier League debut in October as he scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at St James' Park.

He may not be quite as talented technically as brother Sean, but he has been a ball of energy whenever he has been given a chance, and this huge interest just goes to show that Newcastle can't afford to let a boyhood Magpie leave – so it may now be a panic to get him tied down.

How does he fit in elsewhere?

Longstaff is diminutive and hard working, but it's hard to imagine him breaking into the Arsenal side any time soon, whilst Ben Cottrell has shown promise too. The Gunners would likely see him as a potentially cheap homegrown option, adding depth to Mikel Arteta's side.

Everton do need more energy in midfield by Carlo Ancelotti's admission, and Longstaff would certainly bring that, whilst West Ham need to think about life after Mark Noble – and the Newcastle talent may fit the bill as a long-term successor, which certainly explains David Moyes' interest.