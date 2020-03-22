Quick links

Rangers fans beg linked-away £4m attacker to stay at Ibrox

Shane Callaghan
Ianis Hagi of Rangers FC celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...
Ianis Hagi has dazzled with Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers since January.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers fans on Twitter are calling on Ianis Hagi to join the club on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old attacker joined the Gers on a half-season loan from Genk in January and the Ibrox faithful have already fallen in love with him.

Hagi has dazzled in a number of Rangers games since arriving in Glasgow but this is particularly true in the Europa League, after scoring twice in a stunning come-from-behind win over Braga last month.

Lazio have been linked with signing the Romanian star for the long term but The Glasgow Evening Times reported that Hagi - who would fetch £4 million - is willing to stay with Steven Gerrard's side.

 

The player himself posted a message on Twitter on Saturday, where he encouraged his followers to 'play for the world' and do their bit in minimising the COVID-19 outbreak.

And Rangers fans were quick to respond and tell him to stay in Scotland. Here's how they reacted to his Tweet:

For £4 million, Rangers should obviously make this happen if the player is open to it.

It's a decent-sized sum but it's £3 million less than what they paid for Ryan Kent for example, and the former Liverpool winger hasn't ripped the league up this season.

Hagi has given a huge window into his potential and playing under someone like Gerrard, there's no telling the strides he could make next season and beyond.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers gestures during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow, United...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

