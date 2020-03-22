Rangers fans beg linked-away £4m attacker to stay at Ibrox

Ianis Hagi has dazzled with Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers since January.
Rangers fans on Twitter are calling on Ianis Hagi to join the club on a permanent basis.
The 21-year-old attacker joined the Gers on a half-season loan from Genk in January and the Ibrox faithful have already fallen in love with him.
Hagi has dazzled in a number of Rangers games since arriving in Glasgow but this is particularly true in the Europa League, after scoring twice in a stunning come-from-behind win over Braga last month.
Lazio have been linked with signing the Romanian star for the long term but The Glasgow Evening Times reported that Hagi - who would fetch £4 million - is willing to stay with Steven Gerrard's side.
The player himself posted a message on Twitter on Saturday, where he encouraged his followers to 'play for the world' and do their bit in minimising the COVID-19 outbreak.
And Rangers fans were quick to respond and tell him to stay in Scotland. Here's how they reacted to his Tweet:
Now, more than ever, we are one team. #playinside #playfortheworld#faith pic.twitter.com/i42MdlxrWi— Ianis Hagi (@IanisHagi10) March 21, 2020
Stay with us, Ianis.— David Whyte (@Soulstorm99) March 21, 2020
Hope you sign full time for Rangers like what i have seen so far plus i think you are one of the type of person that just has that desire to win even if its monopoly— ™️possilproddy (@possilproddy) March 21, 2020
Stay at Rangers wee man.WATP— Investigate Savco FC. (@FcSavco) March 21, 2020
Play for the team become one of the family watp— 8of8 (@Jonah42505738) March 21, 2020
Stay and become a true blue legend— alan gray (@aldoriz) March 22, 2020
For £4 million, Rangers should obviously make this happen if the player is open to it.
It's a decent-sized sum but it's £3 million less than what they paid for Ryan Kent for example, and the former Liverpool winger hasn't ripped the league up this season.
Hagi has given a huge window into his potential and playing under someone like Gerrard, there's no telling the strides he could make next season and beyond.
