Rangers fans beg linked-away £4m attacker to stay at Ibrox

Ianis Hagi has dazzled with Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers since January.

Rangers fans on Twitter are calling on Ianis Hagi to join the club on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old attacker joined the Gers on a half-season loan from Genk in January and the Ibrox faithful have already fallen in love with him.

Subscribe

Hagi has dazzled in a number of Rangers games since arriving in Glasgow but this is particularly true in the Europa League, after scoring twice in a stunning come-from-behind win over Braga last month.

Lazio have been linked with signing the Romanian star for the long term but The Glasgow Evening Times reported that Hagi - who would fetch £4 million - is willing to stay with Steven Gerrard's side.

The player himself posted a message on Twitter on Saturday, where he encouraged his followers to 'play for the world' and do their bit in minimising the COVID-19 outbreak.

And Rangers fans were quick to respond and tell him to stay in Scotland. Here's how they reacted to his Tweet:

Stay with us, Ianis. — David Whyte (@Soulstorm99) March 21, 2020

Hope you sign full time for Rangers like what i have seen so far plus i think you are one of the type of person that just has that desire to win even if its monopoly — ™️possilproddy (@possilproddy) March 21, 2020

Stay at Rangers wee man.WATP — Investigate Savco FC. (@FcSavco) March 21, 2020

Play for the team become one of the family watp — 8of8 (@Jonah42505738) March 21, 2020

Stay and become a true blue legend — alan gray (@aldoriz) March 22, 2020

For £4 million, Rangers should obviously make this happen if the player is open to it.

It's a decent-sized sum but it's £3 million less than what they paid for Ryan Kent for example, and the former Liverpool winger hasn't ripped the league up this season.

Hagi has given a huge window into his potential and playing under someone like Gerrard, there's no telling the strides he could make next season and beyond.