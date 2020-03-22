Pundit slams Celtic star and his agent amid Spurs links, claims he'll 'never' match Anfield hero

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer.

Pundit Davie Provan has told The Scottish Sun that he thinks Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is 'getting ahead of himself' amid noises about a summer move.

Ronny Deila's final signing as Celtic boss was Ajer, swooping to sign him from IK Start in 2016 in a deal which saw him arrive at Parkhead that summer.

Ajer was initially a box-to-box midfielder in Norway, but was converted to a centre back at Parkhead – and hasn't looked back since.

The 21-year-old has racked up more than 125 appearances for Celtic, helping them win seven trophies during his time with the Bhoys.

Now though, the Norwegian's future appears to be in some doubt, as Sporten carried quotes from his agent Tore Pedersen suggesting that he won't be signing a new deal wants a move this summer.

That report noted that Tottenham want to sign the 6ft 6in talent, whilst ex-Celtic ace Harald Brattbakk suggested to The Scottish Sun that Ajer could follow in the footsteps of Virgil van Dijk.

Now, Provan has suggested that Ajer is getting ahead of himself, and believes Pedersen shouldn't really have been making those comments.

Provan added that Brattbakk's comments were just as strange, claiming that Ajer will 'never' be in the same quality as Liverpool colossus Van Dijk.

“Is Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer getting ahead of himself? Agent Tore Pedersen insists the 21-year-old won’t extend his contract and will leave Celtic this summer,” said Provan. “Of a possible move to England for the centre-back, former Hoops striker Harald Brattbakk said: “The money is a big issue. I heard Virgil van Dijk doubled his salary going to Southampton and then at least doubled it again moving to Liverpool.” Harald pal, Ajer will never be in the same ballpark as van Dijk.