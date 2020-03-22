Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Potential XI: Liverpool's best team is stunning if Edwards strikes double deal

Shane Callaghan
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on February 9, 2020 in Munich, Germany.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool continue to be linked to players despite the uncertainty of everything.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and RB Leipzig on November 5, 2019 at Gazprom Arena in St....

Despite the COVID-19 shut down, Liverpool continue to find themselves linked to players.

Some speculation is a bit more credible than the next but, if rumours are believed, two very good players are on the Reds' radar this summer.

First, we have Dayot Upamecano who, according to Passione Inter, is being lined up by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Director of Football Michael Edwards.

And Sport in Spain have reported this week that a certain Boubakary Soumare is also being linked with a switch to Anfield.

 

And if both transfers happen to go through, what a first XI Klopp would have next season.

The German manager needs another centre-back amid speculation about Dejan Lovren leaving Merseyside.

He already has Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, but Upamecano alongside Virgil van Dijk is a mouth-watering prospect for Liverpool.

Further forward, Klopp already has a class defensive-midfielder in the form of Fabinho, but injuries have been unkind to the Brazilian this season and Soumare is the younger, more mobile talent.

Here's a snap of how Liverpool's best XI could look next season:

Boubakary Soumare of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch