Potential XI: Liverpool's best team is stunning if Edwards strikes double deal

Despite the COVID-19 shut down, Liverpool continue to find themselves linked to players.

Some speculation is a bit more credible than the next but, if rumours are believed, two very good players are on the Reds' radar this summer.

First, we have Dayot Upamecano who, according to Passione Inter, is being lined up by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Director of Football Michael Edwards.

And Sport in Spain have reported this week that a certain Boubakary Soumare is also being linked with a switch to Anfield.

And if both transfers happen to go through, what a first XI Klopp would have next season.

The German manager needs another centre-back amid speculation about Dejan Lovren leaving Merseyside.

He already has Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, but Upamecano alongside Virgil van Dijk is a mouth-watering prospect for Liverpool.

Further forward, Klopp already has a class defensive-midfielder in the form of Fabinho, but injuries have been unkind to the Brazilian this season and Soumare is the younger, more mobile talent.

Here's a snap of how Liverpool's best XI could look next season:

How Liverpool could line up next season pic.twitter.com/FM7bcjXjlm — Shane Callaghan (@SugarShane1988) March 22, 2020