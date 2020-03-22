Popular Sheffield Wednesday player responds when asked if he'll return to former club, says future uncertain

The ex-Carlisle United goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been cast aside by Sheffield Wednesday.

The Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has told BBC Radio Cumbria that he does not know how his future at the club will pan out.

Westwood last appeared for the Wednesday first team at the end of November, and has been named in only one of Garry Monk's matchday squads since then.

It is understood that in that time the Republic of Ireland international, along with the Owls midfielder Sam Hutchinson, has been training away from the first team at Hillsborough.

Unlike Hutchinson, though, whose contract expires at the end of this season, Westwood still has more than a year to run on his deal.

And when asked what about his plans for next season, the 35-year-old replied: "Like with everything, the virus is at the forefront of everyone's mind, but the season I'm guessing will get finished at some point.

"But I'm contracted to Wednesday until next season so I don't know how that's going to really play out. I think we've just got to play it by ear really."

On whether he could one day return to Carlisle United, the club at which he made his name, Westwood said: "You've put me on the spot there!

"All I can say is it's always a club that's been close to my heart. But it would obviously depend on whether I could do a job or not. I wouldn't want to burn any bridges. I wouldn't want to tarnish any reputation that I had there."

Despite his absence, Westwood - who suggested that he has not been travelling to Middlewood Road in light of the ongoing health crisis - remains a popular figure among many Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

His replacement, Cameron Dawson, has struggled for form since Christmas, a period in which Wednesday have slipped from third to 15th in the Championship.

