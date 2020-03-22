Popular player recalls blow he was dealt by Gerrard which made him quit Rangers

The youngster was allowed to leave Ibrox by the Rangers manager Steven Gerrard last summer.

It was only last year that some Rangers fans were urging Steven Gerrard to give him a chance in the Ibrox first-team.

But a Rangers exit was just a few months away for the then free-scoring academy striker, Andrew Dallas.

Dallas is now plying his trade with Cambridge United in England's fourth division.

But the Rangers product has only scored twice in 28 games for his current employers.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old has accepted that it would have been tough had he chose to stay put at Ibrox.

"It’s a crazy game," he told The Daily Record. "Even when I was at Rangers I was behind Morelos and Umar Sadiq, and Sadiq went back to parent club Roma.

"Fans were asking where I was in the team. You think you’ve a chance then suddenly Greg Stewart and Florian Kamberi are brought in (although the latter arrived six months after Dallas left).

"You get this life lesson that football is a harsh game and that everyone wants your jersey.

"It’s hard at any level being a young player trying to break through.

"It only gets harder at a bigger team."

Dallas also had Jermain Defoe to contend with at Rangers, where big things are also expected of Dapo Mebude and Nathan Young-Coombes at centre-forward.

And he was not the only player in his position offloaded by Gerrard at Ibrox this season, with Ryan Hardie and Zak Rudden also making permanent exits to Blackpool and Partick Thistle respectively.

Dallas signed a two-year contract at Cambridge, who have had a change of manager since the Scot arrived at the Abbey Stadium.