'Pls no': Some Leeds fans react to report about player Bielsa recently raved about

Gaetano Berardi is a fan favourite at Leeds United.

Leeds United fans on Twitter have made it clear that Gaetano Berardi will always be remembered in a fond manner after a report emerged about his future.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has claimed that Leeds haven't opened contract talks with the versatile defender, whose current deal is due to expire in June.

With the current global health pandemic, and it looking very unlikely that football will be played in these coming months, Berardi may find that he still playing for Leeds beyond June.

Many players will be in Berardi's situation in a couple of months, where their contracts have run out but football hasn't returned to action and this current campaign hasn't resumed, so in this case, it wouldn't be a surprise if FIFA intervenes and put in place special measures so those players can play when this current season does resume.

Nonetheless, for Berardi, he is a very popular figure at Elland Road and the fans acknowledge how much he means to them and they would like him to stay.

Marcelo Bielsa recently raved about his performances and stated earlier this month that he had been 'one of the best' since the turn of the year, as he told Leeds Live.

Whilst Berardi hasn't been a regular at Leeds this season, he has produced the goods when called upon and his experience added with quality has been priceless for the Championship leaders.

Here is a selection of Leeds fans sharing their thoughts on Berardi:

is Gaetano Berardi getting a new contact?



He’s the only player who is out of contact at the end of the season. He deserves a new one#lufc@GrahamSmyth @PhilHay_ — nat ♡ (@nell_lufc) March 21, 2020

What ever happens to him he will always be a favourite at leeds, hes been a loyal servant to our club, and I wish him well for the future be it at leeds or anywhere else #ALAW — Andy Tunstall (@TunnyMOT) March 21, 2020

I like Berardi and he has controlled his discipline this season and been dependable but will always be a live wire. He's getting on as well (32 in August) so best for all both club and player if he's aloud to leave when season finishes. Good luck to him. — Matthew (@mattmcrae88) March 21, 2020

Will be gutted if he goes, crazy lad who bleeds #lufc — Lee clark (@leenashley) March 21, 2020

Whatever happens will forever be a cult hero amongst the fans — AH (@ftblarun) March 21, 2020

If we go up I think it would be the perfect ending for him and wouldn't be suprised if he went back to Italy knowing it was job done

Cult hero — jamie whitfield (@whitfield_jamie) March 21, 2020

I can’t fault him this season. He’s come in and done a decent job every time he’s been asked. He’s been a liability in previous seasons, but I’d be happy to give him another contract. He loves Leeds, and we love players that give everything. — Skintypoos (@cwoodhead74) March 21, 2020

Pls no — Lucas O’Brien (@Lucaslufc6) March 21, 2020