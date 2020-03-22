Quick links

Leeds United

'Pls no': Some Leeds fans react to report about player Bielsa recently raved about

Amir Mir
Leeds United fans watch on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 7, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Gaetano Berardi is a fan favourite at Leeds United.

Leeds United's Gaetano Berardi during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United fans on Twitter have made it clear that Gaetano Berardi will always be remembered in a fond manner after a report emerged about his future. 

The Yorkshire Evening Post has claimed that Leeds haven't opened contract talks with the versatile defender, whose current deal is due to expire in June. 

 

With the current global health pandemic, and it looking very unlikely that football will be played in these coming months, Berardi may find that he still playing for Leeds beyond June.

Many players will be in Berardi's situation in a couple of months, where their contracts have run out but football hasn't returned to action and this current campaign hasn't resumed, so in this case, it wouldn't be a surprise if FIFA intervenes and put in place special measures so those players can play when this current season does resume. 

Nonetheless, for Berardi, he is a very popular figure at Elland Road and the fans acknowledge how much he means to them and they would like him to stay.

Gaetano Berardi of Leeds United scores his team's second goal to make it 2-0 during the Carabao Cup match between Salford City and Leeds United at Moor Lane, Salford on Tuesday 13th August...

Marcelo Bielsa recently raved about his performances and stated earlier this month that he had been 'one of the best' since the turn of the year, as he told Leeds Live.  

Whilst Berardi hasn't been a regular at Leeds this season, he has produced the goods when called upon and his experience added with quality has been priceless for the Championship leaders. 

Here is a selection of Leeds fans sharing their thoughts on Berardi: 

