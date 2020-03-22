Quick links

Player responds to an Arsenal fan after controversial Chelsea image emerges

Cesc Fabregas, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Pedro of Chelsea pose at the Optus Stadium on July 21, 2018 in Perth, Australia.
Cesc Fabregas played for both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea looks down during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 3, 2018 in London, England.

Cesc Fabregas has responded to an Arsenal fan on Twitter after he was accused of disrespecting the supporters while being at Chelsea.

Fabregas was on the books of Arsenal from 2003 until 2011 and was a superb player during his time at the Gunners.

The 32-year-old Spain International midfielder then moved to Barcelona, but he did not have a great time on his return to the Spanish club and switched to Chelsea in 2014.

 

Now at AS Monaco, the Spaniard has responded to an Arsenal fan who accused him of respecting the supporters during an appearance against the Gunners during his time at Chelsea.

Stats

Fabregas has made 12 starts and six substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco so far this season, providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the second half of last season, following his move to Monaco, the Spaniard made 12 starts and one substitute appearance in the league, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Monaco are ninth in the Ligue 1 table at the moment with 40 points from 28 matches.

Arsenal's Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas (R) and Dutch forward Robin van Persie (L) celebrate Fabregas' goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

