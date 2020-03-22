Player responds to an Arsenal fan after controversial Chelsea image emerges

Cesc Fabregas played for both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Cesc Fabregas has responded to an Arsenal fan on Twitter after he was accused of disrespecting the supporters while being at Chelsea.

Fabregas was on the books of Arsenal from 2003 until 2011 and was a superb player during his time at the Gunners.

The 32-year-old Spain International midfielder then moved to Barcelona, but he did not have a great time on his return to the Spanish club and switched to Chelsea in 2014.

Now at AS Monaco, the Spaniard has responded to an Arsenal fan who accused him of respecting the supporters during an appearance against the Gunners during his time at Chelsea.

If you think I’m capable of doing what you are suggesting I did, you don’t know me at all and my feelings towards all of you what so ever. I was actually telling the fans they will always be in my heart, but of course your interpretation must be miss guided by a simple image. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) March 21, 2020

Stats

Fabregas has made 12 starts and six substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco so far this season, providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the second half of last season, following his move to Monaco, the Spaniard made 12 starts and one substitute appearance in the league, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Monaco are ninth in the Ligue 1 table at the moment with 40 points from 28 matches.